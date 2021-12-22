Ex-model claims she has been drinking urine for the past 17 years. Helped him maintain a six-pack body and kept him young.

For the past 17 years, an ex-model known for posing for high-fashion labels has claimed that he has kept his six-pack shape and young appearance by drinking his own urine.

Troy Casey, a former Versace model, explained the key to his sculpted physique. “Every morning, I drink my own urine — I call it hair of the dog!” claimed the 55-year-old Arizona resident.

“Urine treatment is a centuries-old procedure that is rarely discussed. “Your own pee is full of amino acids, stem cells, and antibodies,” Casey told the New York Post in a recent interview.

In 2004, Casey, who is now a life coach and healer, was exposed to urine therapy, commonly known in Ayurvedic medicine as Shivambu. He drank his urine for the first time on a long vehicle trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles when he couldn’t stop for a potty break, according to Lad Bible.

“It’s an electric feeling,” Casey said of his sensation. “Drinking my own urine wasn’t nearly as painful as the mental barrier in my own head,” Casey continued.

He has apparently been drinking urine on a regular basis since 2008, and he has even completed a “seven-day urine fast,” in which he ate nothing but pee for a week.

He claims to have discovered other uses for pee, such as utilizing it as a skin moisturizer, in addition to drinking his waste liquids on a daily basis. Casey claims that he ferments his bottled urine and uses it as a natural enema to aid with gut cleansing.

He continues, “I would produce my own urine and ferment it for two weeks in a sealed mason jar before inserting it into my rectum.” “Aged urine enemas are really beneficial to your health, and they helped me achieve my six-pack abs.” He continues, “It drained out my tummy and that’s when I got really ripped.”

Casey openly promotes urine therapy to others, claiming that the key to a man’s health is found within himself. People should be more concerned about taking pharmaceutical drugs than testing their own pee, according to him. He wonders aloud, “Why should they be afraid to try their own urine?”