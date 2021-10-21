Ex-Minneapolis cop is given a further 57-month sentence in the murder of a 911 caller, after already serving 29 months.

According to the Associated Press, a former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the 2017 shooting of an unarmed woman was sentenced to nearly five years in prison on Thursday after his conviction and 12.5-year sentence were reversed in September.

After an unarmed woman, Justine Ruszcky Damond, 40, contacted 911 to report a suspected rape near her house, Mohamad Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter. Noor has spent more than 29 months in prison since his conviction.

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned the conviction and sentence, claiming that the third-degree murder statute did not apply since the defendant did not display “a generalized indifference to human life” because his actions were focused at a specific person.

The state’s reversal was condemned by Justine Damond’s boyfriend, Don Damond, who said it “does not minimize the truth that was found during the trial.”

“Justine should, in fact, be alive. That truth will never be changed by any amount of excuse, embellishment, cover-up, dishonesty, or politics “Damond remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Noor’s manslaughter conviction, Judge Kathryn Quaintance, who also presided over Noor’s trial, granted prosecutors’ request to impose the maximum sentence allowed by state standards, 57 months. She did so by dismissing the defense’s request for a sentence of 41 months, which is the lowest end of the range. Noor might be released on supervised release next summer if he maintains good behavior.

“I’m not surprised, Mr. Noor, that you’ve been a model prisoner,” Quaintance added. “However, I am unaware of any authority that would justify a reduction in your sentence on that basis.” She gave Noor the harshest penalty she could, citing “firing across the nose of your partner” and endangering others the night of the incident.

Quaintance also stated that she was unable to stray from the sentencing recommendations because neither party had requested one.

At his 2019 trial, Noor claimed that he and his partner were driving slowly down an alley when they heard a loud bang on their police SUV, which made him worry for their lives. Before he fired a shot from the passenger seat, he said he observed a woman appear at the partner’s driver’s side window and lift her right arm. This is a condensed version of the information.