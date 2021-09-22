Ex-Mayor, elected at the age of 23, is sentenced to 6 years in prison in a corruption case after prosecutors demanded 11 years.

Following prosecutors’ request for 11 years in prison, a former Massachusetts mayor, who was elected at the age of 23, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday in a corruption case.

Jasiel Correia, the former mayor of Fall River, was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana firms seeking a business license in the city. Prosecutors claim that after taking office as mayor in 2016, he began a pay-to-play operation in which marijuana sellers paid bribes in exchange for letters of approval from the city.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Hafer requested an 11-year sentence, questioning how anything other than greed and hubris could explain Correia’s behavior, given his family’s support and a steady income from his profession. Prosecutors said the corruption plot was particularly vexing because Correia was already under investigation at the time for charges of investor fraud.

In terms of the ugliness of the corruption, Fall River under Jasiel Correia was like Atlantic City during Prohibition,” Hafer added.

After discarding many convictions arising from claims that the now 29-year-old swindled investors who backed a smartphone app he invented, Correia showed no emotion as the court handed down his sentence.

Correia’s acts, according to U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock, are “old-style corruption that eviscerates a community.” “City Hall was for sale” under Correia’s leadership, according to the court, who also chastised his “total lack of remorse.”

“Where are we if we can’t trust each other, if we can’t trust our government?” the judge wondered.

Correia, who has maintained that he is innocent and that the “true truth” will finally be revealed, did not speak at the hearing in federal court in Boston since he is still contesting his remaining convictions.

The defense asked for three years, telling the judge that while the case isn’t “sugarcoated,” Correia accomplished a lot for Fall River.

“None of that justifies what happened here,” Attorney William Fick said, “but I believe it is necessary to get a comprehensive picture of the individual and to appreciate how someone can get derailed but yet have hope to contribute in a future chapter of life.”

