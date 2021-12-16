Ex-Liverpool midfielder thinks Nantes teammate is better than Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

On the basis of ‘pure talent,’ Pedro Chirivella feels one of his current Nantes teammates outshines Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

Chirivella made 11 first-team appearances for the Reds before permanently leaving in the summer of last year in quest of regular first-team action.

Since joining the Ligue 1 club, the Spaniard has had his dream granted, having made 35 appearances for Nantes last season and keeping his starting spot this season.

Ludovic Blas, the attacking midfielder he has backed for a ‘promising future’ in the game, is one player he has loved working with during his time at the club.

Because of Blas’ quality, Chirivella believes he is a cut above the Reds’ legendary front three and any other player he has played alongside thus far in his career.

“When it comes to pure talent, Ludovic Blas is unrivaled.” “According to So Foot, a French magazine, he said.

“I know what Coutinho, Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane are capable of because I played with them.”

“And when I watch what “Ludo” does in practice or in games, he has nothing on them in terms of talent.”

“He’s great, spectacular, and he has a bright future ahead of him.” We’re frequently lined up in the middle, we have similar perspectives on football, and it’s a pleasure to learn from him.” Blas had a solid start to the current season, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances after scoring ten goals and registering five assists in Ligue 1 last season.

He joined Nantes a year before Chirivella arrived from Guingamp, another French club.