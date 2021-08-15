Ex-Liverpool defender Raphael Varane has slammed Manchester United’s signing.

Manchester United, Liverpool’s Premier League opponents, have strengthened their team this summer with the acquisitions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

United put on a strong performance at home against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon, winning 5-1 and moving to the top of the table ahead of Sunday’s games.

Varane was ultimately unveiled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd only 10 minutes before kick-off yesterday, as the defender’s four-year contract was confirmed.

Mark Lawrenson, a former Liverpool defender and current pundit, isn’t convinced by the 28-year-old.

“I’m not sure he’s [a good signing],“ Lawrenson stated on LFC TV.

“Have you seen how many games he’s played for Real Madrid in the last five seasons?”

Varane has spent a lot of time on the bench since arriving in Spain ten years ago.

Injury forced the defender to miss 15 La Liga games in 2016/17, and he missed 11 in 2017/18.

He hasn’t missed more than seven league games in each of the last three seasons, and his absence last season was due to the coronavirus rather than an injury.

Varane was unable to play against Leeds on Saturday, but his arrival will undoubtedly benefit Manchester United.

This summer, Liverpool added defensive reinforcements of their own in the form of Ibrahima Konate, who had a promising pre-season with the Reds.