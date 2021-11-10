Ex-inmate seeks legal fees from the Idaho Department of Corrections in connection with a gender surgery dispute.

According to the Associated Press, an ex-Idaho inmate is requesting that the state pay $2.8 million in legal fees and expenditures related to a previous lawsuit over her disputed gender confirmation procedure. When the state and Corizon Health Inc., the Department of Corrections’ health care provider, declined to give her with the procedure, Adree Edmo successfully sued in 2017.

The state and Corizon Health Inc., according to Edmo’s lawsuit, violated her Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment by refusing to schedule the surgery. According to the Associated Press, she won the lawsuit in federal district and appellate courts, and her operation was set for the summer of 2020.

The US Supreme Court dismissed Idaho attorneys’ request to postpone the operation while the legal procedure was ongoing.

“Ms. Edmo finally received the treatment ordered in July 2020, 19 months after this Court ordered Defendants to provide Ms. Edmo surgery—and after another round of motions necessitated by Defendants’ failure to take necessary COVID-19 precautions to ensure surgery could proceed,” wrote Amy Whelan, one of Edmo’s attorneys.

According to the Associated Press, Idaho has until November 22 to respond to Edmo’s move.

Because the lawsuit is still pending in court, Governor Brad Little’s administration declined to comment.

Edmo was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2012, a disease in which there is a significant and harmful conflict between a person’s gender identity and the gender assigned to them at birth. However, doctors couldn’t agree on whether Edmo needed gender confirmation surgery, resulting in the lawsuit.

Edmo’s legal battle didn’t finish with her surgery, according to Whelan; it lasted until October 2020, when the Supreme Court decided to uphold the appellate court’s decision without review.

“It was essential to protect the lower court rulings because this case involved the first transgender incarcerated person in the country to receive court-ordered surgery—a precedent that, while unique to the facts of Ms. Edmo’s case, was significant in the fields of constitutional rights and prisoner litigation,” said Whelan, of the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

Attorney fees are usually awarded to the winning party based on the "customary amount" a lawyer would charge for the task.