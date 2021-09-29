Ex-girlfriend was compelled to remove money from the victim’s account by a brutal killer.

Joan Arnold, a 64-year-old Liverpool native, had relocated her life to be with Dale Tarbox, whom she met on a dating app.

Dale Tarbox, 40, of Bradford, was found guilty in December 2020 of murdering Susan Howells, 51, in 2019.

Despite knowing he had committed the murder, Arnold later assisted Tarbox in withdrawing just over £3,500 from his victim’s bank account using her card, according to the judge.

Before killing his victim, Dale Tarbox, 40, had known her for a long time.

In January 2019, Ms Howells, who was physically challenged and used a Zimmer frame, moved in with Tarbox.

On February 19, 2019, Tarbox murdered Ms Howells at his house in Bradford after an argument.

He attempted to burn her body before burying it in his cellar in a wheelie bin.

Susan Howells, a Harrogate resident, was reported missing in August 2019, but police discovered that Tarbox and Arnold had been collecting her benefits.

Officers arrived at the caravan site six months after Ms Howells was killed and discovered her remains in a shallow grave behind Tarbox’s camper.

They also discovered an incinerator and human hair in Tarbox’s caravan’s wheelie bin.

On December 10, 2020, Tarbox was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 16 years at Leeds Crown Court. In February of this year, his sentence was doubled to life in prison with a minimum period of 18 years.

Arnold allegedly used the deceased’s bank card to withdraw just over £3,500 from her account on various occasions between May and July 2019, according to Yorkshire Live.

Arnold met Tarbox through an online dating service, and he exploited her substantial vulnerabilities at the time, according to Recorder Abdul Iqbal QC.

Arnold had learning challenges, according to the evidence presented at Bradford Crown Court, and she had abruptly uprooted her life to move in with Tarbox.

Arnold was claimed to be completely reliant on Tarbox, who took her phone away from her and forced her to do his bidding.

