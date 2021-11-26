Ex-FBI Agent Says Brian Laundrie’s Family Could Face Charges After Suicide Confirmation

After it was proven that Brian Laundrie, 23, died by suicide, his family could face legal issues.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, spoke with NewsNation Now on Thursday about the likelihood of charges being brought against Chris and Roberta Laundrie. “I believe the Laundries are culpable under 18 U.S.C. 3 (accomplishment after the fact) and perhaps 18 U.S.C. 1519 (obstruction) if they tampered with any evidence after the crime was done,” Coffindaffer stated.

Larry Koblinsky, a forensic scientist, feels the Laundrie family will be in hot water shortly.

“It’s very likely that [Brian Laundrie] didn’t do it by himself,” Koblinsky stated. “It’s possible he had help. And anyone who assisted him could face legal consequences for aiding and abetting his escape.” An autopsy revealed Gabby Petito’s fiance died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the attorney representing Laundrie’s family.

“The family was told not to say anything and to let the FBI finish their investigation. The family was also told to wait for the United States Attorney’s Office to decide whether or not any more people will be charged “In a statement, Petito’s family said.

Concerns about the Laundrie family grew after it was discovered that four days after their son vanished from his home in North Port, Florida, his parents gave over all firearms to police officials, except one that was missing.

According to the New York Post, “when law police was at the Laundrie home on Sept. 17 to file the missing person report for Brian, we volunteered to relinquish any guns in the home to avoid any potential issue going forward.” “While recovering and inventorying the firearms, it was discovered that one handgun was missing.” Petito’s bones were discovered in a national forest in Wyoming, and Laundrie, 23, was reported missing. Petito’s death was deemed a manual strangulation homicide, and Laundrie was identified as a person of interest in her abduction.

After weeks of searching, Laundrie’s remains were discovered at a Florida preserve a month ago. The autopsy at the time was inconclusive, so it was submitted to an anthropological for further analysis.

Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, paid tribute to his family on Thanksgiving Day, including their late daughter, his mother, and grandmother, all of whom he lost in the same year.

“Today I paid a visit to my mother. It was our first Thanksgiving without a turkey. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.