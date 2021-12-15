Ex-doctor who is anti-vaccine claims she offered her daughter $5,000 to skip the COVID vaccine, but she was turned down.

After offering her kid $5,000 to decline the COVID-19 vaccine, a former anesthesiologist and current breath-work specialist in Canada was recently turned down.

Rachel Maurice was one of three anti-vaccine doctors who spoke at a Sorrento, British Columbia, event on Monday, urging people to “inform before they vaccinate.” The other two speakers at the occasion were doctors who were either under investigation or fighting medical authorities in the province in court. According to Castanet.Net, the three spread disproved allegations that the immunizations were “lethal” to patients or caused them to become magnetized.

Despite most medical experts urging healthy people to get vaccinated because they are not immune to sickness or death caused by COVID-19 and can spread the virus to others, Maurice told the crowd that she initially planned to “gather information” on the vaccines but would “manage” without getting inoculated herself because she is healthy. Her “line in the sand” moment, she said, came when it was announced that children over the age of 12 would be able to obtain the shots without parental agreement, causing her to desperately lobby her children to refuse vaccinations.

“My kids knew where I stood on everything… but teenagers have their own views,” Maurice stated at the Facebook-streamed event. “I began educating my children by visiting schools and speaking with teachers, principals, and vice principals—they didn’t appear to be overly concerned… “I warned them it would be over my dead body if they got this shot,” I said. “One morning, I woke up and thought to myself, ‘I’ve got it, I know what I’m going to do, I’m going to bribe my kid,'” she explained. “I responded, ‘I’ll give you $5,000 if you don’t take the shot.’ ‘I can’t take your money, Mom,’ she replied, looking at me. “I don’t care about the money; what I care about is your life,” I said. The anti-vaccine crowd yelled and cheered as Maurice described the ostensible offer, only to moan with sadness when she revealed that “in the end, both of my kids actually went and got.” This is a condensed version of the information.