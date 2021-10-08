Ex-Detective Brian Laundrie’s belongings may have been discovered for his father to identify.

As police continue their hunt for Brian Laundrie, a former detective believes his father may have been asked to identify items belonging to his missing son.

During a search for Laundrie in the huge Carlton Reserve in Venice, authorities discovered the ruins of a recently-used campground.

Chris Laundrie was called to assist North Port cops on Wednesday after the finding, according to Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino.

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their hunt for Brian in the preserve today,” he told the network.

“Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has been unable to search for Brian at the only area Chris and Roberta feel he may be.”

“Unfortunately, North Port Police had to postpone Chris’s involvement,” Bertolino stated, “but Chris and Roberta are hoping that another opportunity to assist will arise.”

Later, North Port Police informed CNN that they would not ask Laundrie to assist in the hunt for his son, and that the FBI was the primary agency involved in the investigation.

“The FBI would have to answer whether it was accurate,” a North Port Police Department spokeswoman told the network.

Former Miami-Dade homicide detective Pat Diaz, who previously worked on FBI task forces, told Fox News that he didn’t think federal agents would ask a suspect’s father to assist them in a search.

“They [the investigators]may have discovered stuff in the reserve for the father to identify,” he continued. “Not a body, but possessions.” The FBI and the North Port Police Department have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

The manhunt for Brian Laundrie is now in its third week, after his family reported him missing after he failed to return after a trek last month.

He’s a suspect in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, 22, who was discovered dead in a Wyoming national park on September 19.

Investigators have been looking for Laundrie, who has an active warrant for his arrest on fraud charges in addition to being a person of interest in Petito’s homicide investigation.

Around the time Petito vanished, Laundrie allegedly used someone’s bank card and PIN.

