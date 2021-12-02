Ex-Democratic spokesman joins GOP over immigration, which he calls “Through the Roof.”

A former spokesman for Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia (D.C.) has defected to the Republican Party, citing high levels of immigration and residents “struggling to make ends meet.”

Victor Jimenez, the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs’ principal public information officer, spoke with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday about his decision.

In the 2016 Virginia gubernatorial election, Jimenez said he voted for Republican Glenn Youngkin, who defeated Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe in an upset victory.

Carlson introduced Jimenez by playing a tape of him speaking in Spanish to Telemundo and adding, “I believe Biden converted me to a Republican.”

Switching parties, the Fox News presenter informed Jimenez, was “not a minor decision.”

“It’s not a minor decision,” Jimenez explained, noting that he had previously worked as a public information officer for the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs and subsequently the Office on Community Affairs.

“I had to leave,” Jimenez explained, causing Carlson to inquire as to why he had to leave.

“Everything that’s going on in the country right now is the reason I switched parties,” Jimenez explained. “Right now, we’re seeing immigration at an all-time high, and that’s harming a lot of Hispanic families in my home state of Virginia, especially those who are already trying to make ends meet.” “If you look at the southern border, we have thousands of people just waiting,” Jimenez continued.

“I’m not saying there aren’t decent individuals trying to enter the country with good intentions, but there are also evil people trying to enter the country with ill intents.” People with illegal guns, illegal narcotics, and people fleeing from their own country’s law enforcement, so we have no idea what they’re doing here.” “Biden is utterly ruining the economy right now,” Jimenez continued, “and people can feel it in their pockets and in their communities,” referring specifically to Hispanic areas.

Carlson claimed that the White House believes that anybody who speaks Spanish favors “open borders,” to which Jimenez responded by mentioning his own ancestors.

"As a Hispanic and a Black person, I should be a Democrat by default," Jimenez remarked. "However, I disagree with their story.