Ex-Democratic governor warns that the party’s disconnect with rural America spells ‘doom’ for the midterm elections.

If Democrats want to do well in the upcoming midterm elections, Steve Bullock, the former Democratic governor of Montana, recommended them to “get out of the city more” and to build their policies on “material needs of voters,” rather than “big ideological tales.”

“I take no pleasure in sounding the alarm, but I do so as a proud Democrat who has won three statewide races in a rural, red state — the Democrats are in trouble in rural America, and their struggles there could doom the party in 2022,” Bullock, who was governor of Montana from 2013 to 2021, wrote in an editorial published by The New York Times on Friday.

There have been recent “warning indications” of the party’s troubles, according to Bullock. While President Joe Biden won re-election in 2020, many Democrats in state and congressional races, including himself, did not. Last year, Bullock failed to unseat Montana’s Republican senator, Steve Daines.

Bullock also noted the party’s dismal performance in this year’s gubernatorial elections, such as in Virginia, where incumbent New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy won by a razor-thin margin.

“The basic problem is a well-known one: Democrats are disconnected from the demands of the average voter,” he said.

The former governor noted that running for office in Montana is difficult for Democrats because they must contend with not only a political opponent, but also the “conservative media’s (and at times our own) typecast of the national Democratic brand: coastal, overly educated, elitist, judgmental, socialist,” according to the former governor.

“To overcome these challenges, Democrats in rural America must show up, listen, and respect voters by finding common ground rather than talking down to them,” Bullock wrote.

He advised Democrats to “become uncomfortable” and “move beyond cozy urban and suburban settings” to hear from voters in rural communities, citing former President Barack Obama’s Fourth of July visit to Butte, Montana in 2008.

Democrats should structure their ideas on “the material concerns of voters,” according to the former governor. While on the campaign road in Montana, he highlighted some of his own messaging strategies.

“It meant talking about extending apprenticeships rather than simply cutting college fees. This is a condensed version of the information.