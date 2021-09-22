Ex-cops accused of assaulting a black motorist are being sued in federal court for damages.

According to the Associated Press, a man in Georgia who was kicked and struck in the head by police during a traffic stop four years ago is suing the officers in federal court, claiming the stop and force used against him were unwarranted.

When Demetrius Hollins was 22 years old, Gwinnett County Police Sergeant Michael Bongiovanni pulled him over near Atlanta. He told reporters on Wednesday that he still suffers from “some form of PTSD” as a result of the incident.

Bongiovanni appears to punch Hollins while standing with his hands up as he climbs out of his car, according to video footage captured by a witness. As Hollins is handcuffed, another video shows the police sergeant yelling at him. Another officer, Robert McDonald, approaches Hollins and seems to kick him in the head as he is face-down on a busy crossroads.

Bongiovanni, McDonald, former Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers, and the county were named in a federal complaint brought by Hollins in September.

According to the lawsuit, Bongiovanni pulled Hollins over without cause and then retaliated with excessive force after Hollins began filming the encounter on his iPhone. When McDonald arrived at the scene, he recognized Hollins was not a threat, but he kicked him in the head and held him down with a gun to his head, according to the report.

After video of the traffic stop leaked the next day, both cops were dismissed. They were then charged with various felonies in connection with the stop. There were no working phone numbers for the two on Wednesday, and online court records did not show a lawyer for either man who could comment on the accusations.

According to the lawsuit, Ayers, who is now the executive director of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, was aware that officers in his department routinely used “unnecessary physical force when making arrests and searches,” and that he signed off on use-of-force reports despite supervisors’ decision to close the cases without further investigation or inquiry.

The county’s use-of-force policy was also found to be unconstitutional because it “expressly authorized officers to use needless, gratuitous, and disproportionate non-deadly physical force against civilians as a part of routine procedure when making arrests and searches.” This is a condensed version of the information.