Ex-cop Nicholas Hanning pleads guilty to causing a stroke by using a Taser on a 75-year-old man.

Nicholas Hanning, a former Colorado cop who used his Taser on 75-year-old Michael Clark, pled guilty to a minor assault charge on Thursday.

Hanning’s plea agreement stipulates that he can no longer work as a police officer in the state.

On May 30, Hanning and another officer were operating as Idaho Springs police officers when they went to Clark’s residence to investigate charges that he hit a neighbor in the face, which Clark denied.

Hanning used his Taser on Clark after he refused to lie down and leave his residence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit that contained bodycam pictures. He also claimed to have kicked Clark in the knee and hit him in the back of the head, according to a paramedic.

Clark’s lawyer stated the incident “caused [Clark] cardiac difficulties, followed by a stroke, followed by carotid surgery on his neck where he was choked, followed by a burst appendix,” according to a CBS Denver report.

Clark has been in the hospital for months, according to his family, and is unable to perform basic activities like as feeding himself.

Judge Cynthia Jones conditionally accepted Hanning’s plea, but she also scheduled a hearing in January to hear Clark’s family attorney’s objections, who feels the former officer was treated unfairly.

Prosecutors denied offering Hanning any favors, claiming that his acknowledgment of responsibility played a role in the deal.

According to KUSA-TV, the Clark family’s counsel requested the judge to consider appointing a special prosecutor to handle the case.

The charge carries a prison sentence of six to 24 months, and sentencing has been scheduled for January.

If the judge determines that a special prosecutor is required, the plea agreement will be void.

Hanning and another officer knocked on Clark’s door without announcing themselves as officers, according to police body camera footage and court records. Clark was accused of assaulting a 30-year-old lady who had recently moved in next door.

“What do you want?” Clark yelled as he opened the door. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Hanning pushed him into a wall.

Clark was holding a collectible sword made from a sawfish snout, according to his counsel, and he put it aside despite repeated police requests. Then Hanning used his. This is a condensed version of the information.