Ex-cop charged with Daunte Wright’s death will be tried by nine white jurors.

According to the Associated Press, the jury in the trial of Kim Potter, a white former police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black man, is mostly set, with nine white jurors chosen.

Two alternates must be chosen by Wednesday’s opening comments, though Judge Regina Chu suggested they might be moved earlier.

One juror is African-American, two are Asian, and the rest are white. There are equal numbers of males and women in the group.

In the April 11 incident in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Potter, 49, a white man, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter.

Wright, 20, was stopped for having expired license plates. Officers discovered a warrant for his arrest, and when they attempted to apprehend him, Wright returned to his car. Before discharging her gun, Potter allegedly yelled “Taser, Taser, Taser.”

The entire event was captured on Potter’s body camera. She claims she meant to use her Taser but accidentally squeezed the trigger on her rifle.

The jury includes an IT professional who wanted to be a police officer in the past, a former elections judge, and a Navy veteran, according to the Associated Press. The jury must remain nameless, according to Chu.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In high school, the IT professional participated in a police explorer program but decided against becoming a cop because he was scared he “might end up having to use my pistol.”

He stated he didn’t like Potter and that she should have had enough “muscle memory” to know which side of her body the Taser was on.

A mother of two who formerly worked as an IT project manager and has served as an election judge was also picked. Wright shouldn’t have died for anything like outdated license plate tags, she said on her questionnaire. She did say, though, that she might make a decision depending on what she hears in court.

The 12th and last member is a Navy veteran and former Boy Scout leader who, in his leisure time, fights in medieval steel combat. He mentioned he had been surprised during his Navy training decades ago, but that was not the case this time. This is a condensed version of the information.