Ex-convict mother has turned her life around and now has her “dream job.”

When she was taken into court, a mother felt as if she had “lost everything,” but now she believes she has her “dream job.”

Alison Henderson was charged with threatening behavior in 2015 and found guilty in March of that year.

When she was arrested, the mother of two said she thought her “life had ended.”

“I committed the act when I was urgently attempting to keep my family together, but circumstances beyond my control led to my unreasonable response,” the 56-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“I recall being arrested quite clearly. I was 49 years old and believed I’d lost everything and that my life was over.”

“My world had ended, it was horrific, and my mental health was terrible,” she said.

“To keep me stable, my doctor recommended a lot of medication. I don’t know what I would have done if it hadn’t been for my friends and family.

“There were times when I didn’t want to be here at all.”

Alison, who had no prior convictions at the time of her sentencing, was given a six-month community order by a judge who advised her to “grab what probation gives with both hands,” advice she claims changed her life.

“Probation offered me the support I needed,” she said. I was stuck in a negative cycle, but I was able to break it and set new goals for myself.

“I felt inspired to learn, volunteer, and take advantage of possibilities to start a new, more positive life.”

Alison studied psychology, criminology, and sociology with the help of the probation service.

She also went to a women’s center and worked for Apex, a nonprofit that helps people get involved in voluntary work and education.

Alison then went on to volunteer with probation, where she assisted offenders with debt management, housing, and personal concerns.

Alison obtained a position with the same service that helped her get through one of the darkest times of her life two years after her conviction, and she is now an administrative officer and unpaid work supervisor at the Probation Service’s city centre office in Liverpool’s Boundary Street.

“I truly love my job because every day I assist someone accomplish something wonderful, and I find it very rewarding,” she said of her employment.

