Ex-convict choked woman unconscious and dragged her onto platform during a subway rape attempt in Manhattan.

Police said Tuesday that a homeless parolee who strangled a woman unconscious and attempted to rape her on a C train in Washington Heights last month has been caught. At the moment of the attack, the suspect dragged the woman onto the platform before fleeing.

Sinke Zewge, 39, was arrested on attempted rape, robbery, assault, and unlawful imprisonment charges on Monday, according to NBC’s flagship station WNBC.

For the Aug. 3 incident, Zewge was also charged with criminal obstruction of respiration. The man and the 40-year-old victim were on the Manhattan C train to the 168th Street-Broadway station at the time of the incident.

The Special Victims Unit of the New York Police Department congratulated the Fugitive Enforcement Team for “locating this level 2 sex offender parolee.”

In June 2010, Zewge was convicted of attempted rape and robbery of a 22-year-old woman in Manhattan. He was released from prison in 2016 after serving five years. According to the New York Daily News, his parole was set to expire in June 2022.

Zewge was apprehended eight weeks after the heinous crime. According to the New York Post, Zewge demanded money from the woman before slamming her into the train compartment seats at 9.45 p.m. The victim was strangled till she passed out. Zewge then attempted to rape her by placing his hands into her bra.

The woman was pulled onto the platform by the ex-convict, who then took off. According to authorities, the victim did not sustain any major physical injuries as a result of an instant evaluation at the scene.

On Tuesday, Zewge’s arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was still pending.