Ex-church warden loses Supreme Court appeal of murder conviction

A former church warden who was imprisoned for the murder of a university lecturer after a campaign of physical and mental torture lost his appeal to the Supreme Court.

Benjamin Field, 30, murdered Peter Farquhar, 69, in order to inherit his house and money after gaslighting him into believing he was losing his mind.

Following a trial at Oxford Crown Court, Field, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, Buckinghamshire, was found guilty of Mr Farquhar’s murder and sentenced to at least 36 years in prison in October 2019.

Field’s appeal against his conviction and minimum sentence was denied by the Court of Appeal in March.

Lord Justice Fulford, one of the judges who dismissed the appeal, denied Field’s request to take his case to the UK’s highest court on Tuesday.

“We decline to certify the recommended point of law of general public significance for consideration by the Supreme Court,” Lord Justice Fulford said after a brief hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Field allegedly gave Mr Farquhar pills and tainted his whisky in private, thinking that his death would appear to be a suicide or an accident, according to his trial testimony.

Field’s evil strategy began to unravel when he began targeting Mr Farquhar’s next-door neighbor, Ann Moore-Martin, in the Buckinghamshire village of Maids Moreton.

Miss Moore-Martin, a profoundly pious retired headteacher, was similarly duped by the sexually promiscuous Field, who wrote messages on her mirrors professing to be from God.

He admits to defrauding the pensioners by having affairs with them in order to get them to modify their wills.

Mr Farquhar, who struggled with his sexuality due to his faith, died in October 2015, while Miss Moore-Martin died of natural causes in May 2017.

Field married Mr Farquhar in a “betrothal” ceremony while having a string of girlfriends and had a sexual connection with Miss Moore-Martin, who was 57 years his senior.

Ms Moore-Martin provided him £4,000 to help him purchase a vehicle. (This is a brief piece.)