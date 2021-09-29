Ex-Bush strategist announces Democrat bid for Texas Lieutenant Governor.

Matthew Dowd, the chief strategist for former President George W. Bush’s reelection campaign in 2004, revealed in a YouTube video on Wednesday that he will run for lieutenant governor of Texas as a Democrat.

Dowd enters the race against Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a former state lawmaker and radio show broadcaster who has served under Governor Greg Abbott since 2015.

Dowd focused on issues in Patrick’s legislative background that would worry many liberals and moderates in his two-and-a-half-minute announcement video. Patrick’s handling of COVID-19, his support for a permitless gun carry bill, his support for the new Texas abortion law, and his support for Texas voting restations were all criticized by Dowd.

“It’s time to call it quits. More authorities that speak the truth, believe in public services, and have common sense and decency for the general good are needed. In his announcement, Dowd stated, “We need to expect better from our politicians.” “Dan Patrick does not believe in any of them, which is why I am competing for the prestigious position of lieutenant governor in our magnificent state.”

Dowd said he originally considered running for the seat after witnessing Trump supporters rush the Capitol building during the January 6 insurgency, according to an interview published Wednesday by The Texas Tribune. After watching the current Texas legislature session, Dowd decided to run for governor so he wouldn’t have to feel “embarrassed about our own state.”

Dowd was a Democrat before joining Bush’s team, and between 1991 until 1999, he worked for former Lieutenant Governor Bob Bullock, the last Democrat to hold the position. Because of his bipartisanship, Dowd told The Texas Tribune that he would model himself after Bullock.

Dowd switched parties in 1999 to work for Bush due to bipartisanship. Dowd was intrigued to the younger Bush’s ability to work with Texas’ Democratic lieutenant governor and House speaker during his time as governor, according to the Tribune.

Dowd gained notoriety in 2007 for vocally criticizing Bush’s handling of the Iraq war. Dowd became an independent after that until this year, when he returned to the Democrats to run for lieutenant governor. This is a condensed version of the information.