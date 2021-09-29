Ex-burglars tell what keeps them from breaking into people’s homes.

Trespassing into people’s homes and rummaging through their stuff is one of the most personal crimes they may be a victim of.

According to research conducted by security shop safe.co.uk, burglaries in England and Wales have decreased by 30% in the last year as a result of the pandemic.

However, when the nights become darker and people spend more time outside their houses, burglaries are predicted to increase by 20% in the fall and winter, according to the business.

A letter to parents was sent to schools, informing them that their children could be fined.

According to official police records, there were 7,357 burglary reports submitted to Merseyside Police between August 2020 and July 2021.

With 1,214 recorded cases, the police hub area that encompasses the city center, Toxteth, Aigburth, and Wavertree had the largest number of reports.

North Wirral, which includes Wallasey, West Kirby, Hoylake, and Greasby, has the lowest number of recorded burglaries on Merseyside, with 404 reports.

According to Safe.co.uk, after speaking with ex-burglars, theft victims, and security retailers, they have discovered what attracts a thief to a person’s home and what deters them completely.

— An ex-burglar shared the following insight: “Burglars frequently return to the same properties. They do this for a variety of reasons.

“It’s almost certain that the persons who looted them replaced the items they stole the first time, and these replacements are often of higher quality than the original.”

“Because they’ve had time to analyze the entire home, they know the layout of the house and can be clinical in their approach,” Anthony Neary, managing director of safe.co.uk, added. If you’ve been burgled, make sure you have extra security measures in place, such as CCTV, alarms, and locks, to prevent it from happening again.”

“They spotted my dad loading the car to go skiing, and when we got back, they had taken everything,” a burglary victim explained.

“When taking a trip or going on a winter break, quickly carry the bags to the car or taxi,” according to Safe.co.uk experts. The longer it takes to pack a car, the more likely a burglar will notice that the homeowner is leaving, giving them plenty of time to steal.” “The summary comes to an end.”