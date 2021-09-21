Ex-boyfriend was accused of sleeping with a taxi driver by her enraged father, who then stamped on her chest.

While she was visiting her ex-house, partner’s a mother of six was covered from head to toe in injuries inflicted by her angry and jealous ex-partner.

Joseph Brown, 35, who had been drinking Jim Beam whiskey, abused the young woman several times, including stamping on her, until she was able to call 911.

She hung up on the emergency call, but police were able to track her down, and officers were dispatched to Brown’s residence on Silverbrook Road in Belle Vale at 7 a.m. on June 28.

A woman in a Liverpool criminal gang allegedly ‘infested’ the city with cocaine and heroin.

She had a bleeding cut near her eye, as well as swelling and bruising, when she arrived to the door, but she said she had fallen and hit her head.

Officers did not believe her, and when Brown yelled from inside the flat, “she clearly shrank back and froze,” according to prosecutor Gareth Bellis.

“When the defendant got to the door, he appeared anxious and was bouncing around,” he continued.

When Brown began yelling and threatening her, officers separated them by putting them in separate rooms, despite the fact that three of their children were there.

The 35-year-old was detained after violating his restraining order for the third time.

His victim, with whom he had been in a 17-year relationship, agreed to show the officer her injuries.

“These covered her entire body, causing bruising and swelling in her ankles, arms, legs, shoulder, face, and neck,” Mr Bellis added. It was evident that some of the assault had been witnessed by the children.”

The children were moved to a safe location, while the victim was rushed to the Royal Liverpool Hospital, where she could “barely walk in” since he had stamped on her chest repeatedly.

On the evening of June 28, the woman said she took a taxi to Brown’s house with three of their children, and Brown “was angry and accused her of sleeping with the taxi driver.”

She was worried but couldn’t afford to return home, so he began yelling and accused her of sleeping with other guys.

He poked her in the eye and struck her in the side of the head as she entered the room. “The summary has come to an end.”