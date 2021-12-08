Ex-boyfriend threatened to petrol bomb her house and ‘throw her in the canal.’

In two booze-fueled outbursts, a man threatened to petrol bomb his ex-house girlfriend’s and “throw her in the canal.”

Seamus Starr wrote the threatening messages to his ex-girlfriend in December 2020 and January this year, shortly after their relationship ended.

Starr threatened her with violence if she didn’t “drop charges” against him after she had already reported him to the police.

Starr, who lives in north Liverpool, had a brief relationship with the women, according to prosecutor Derek Jones, before it terminated in the winter of last year.

Just a few days before Christmas, she received a threatening phone call from him.

“She recognized the defendant’s voice,” Mr Jones added.

“He stated on the phone, ‘I’m going to petrol bomb the house.'” She then told him she didn’t want to hear from him and banned his phone number.” Starr was arrested on December 23 after the victim reported the call to authorities. He contacted her again not long after the new year began, sending a stream of rambling notes.

He told her to “drop the accusations” against him, threatening to beat up her new partner, and threatened to “throw her in the canal” if she didn’t.

Following those threats, he was arrested once more for the more serious crime of witness intimidation.

His ex-girlfriend disregarded both of the 34-year-threats old’s in court, saying he was “all mouth when he’s had a drink.”

She said, however, that they had made her anxious and hesitant of spending time with her new lover.

Starr informed his lawyer, Jamie Baxter, that if he had been sober, he would never have made such comments and that he was very sorry for what he had done.

Despite his 22 previous convictions for 36 offenses, Starr has only been to prison once, and Mr Baxter believes that incarceration would be detrimental to him when his behavior might be addressed in other ways.

“He has a number of convictions,” Mr Baxter said, “but he is not someone who is in and out of detention.”

“It also appears that when he is given suspended sentences, he obeys them.”

