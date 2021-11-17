Ex-boyfriend broke into woman’s home and tore up her clothes.

As part of a campaign of abuse, a man chopped up his ex-clothes girlfriend’s and told her to kill herself.

Lee Murphy tortured his ex-girlfriend for months after they broke up, sending her threatening emails and causing damage to her property.

He was released today after a court heard that he had expressed regret for his acts and that his relationship with the woman with whom he had children had mended.

After a long relationship, the woman broke up with Murphy in early 2019 because she had had enough of his erratic behavior, according to The Washington Newsday.

He got increasingly belligerent after initially reacting well to the end of their relationship.

He began sending his ex emails loaded with nasty language and trashing her property after refusing to stop driving her automobile, which he had done on a regular basis when they were in a relationship.

After one altercation, he allegedly informed her, “You’re in for a shock when you get home.”

When the woman returned home, she discovered Murphy had broken into her house with a key he had previously taken, ripped up pieces of her clothing, including her panties, and left the place in a shambles.

He labeled the woman a “s**g” and chastised her weight in emails to her.

“Watch what happens, you fat c**t, go kill yourself,” Murphy said in part of an email read out in Liverpool Crown Court today.

Prosecutor Cheryl Mottram said Murphy’s actions had a significant impact on his ex-self-esteem partner’s and self-worth in ways she had only recently realized.

“Having been away from Lee for some time, I am able to view things clearly from the outside in,” said a victim personal statement read by Ms Mottram.

Murphy was battling with a strong cannabis habit at the time, according to his lawyer Ian Morris, which had caused a serious deterioration in his behavior, contributing to the manner he treated Ms Mottram.

He added that since addressing his cannabis use, which he described as “disastrous” for his behavior, he has felt “very sorry” for his actions during much of 2019.

