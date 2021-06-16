Ex-boyfriend broke into the woman’s house and gave her new partner a black eye.

A controlling father of one attempted to blame his assault on his new partner on his child’s mother. Gilby Brown, 30, harassed and threatened Holly Davies, as well as giving Steven Pickavance a black eye. Brown, of Southport’s Stanley Street, then lied to police when questioned. Brown and Ms Davies had been in a six-year relationship and had a young son, according to prosecutor Sarah Griffin at Liverpool Crown Court. Ms Davies described how he was verbally abusive to her, calling her pathetic. “He controlled her finances and even only allowed her a cigarette when she had done chores around the house,” she said. ”

She ended their relationship in 2019 due to his behavior, but after he wrote an apology letter, they decided to try again for the sake of their son.

However, his behavior deteriorated again, and she ended their relationship on June 21, 2019, only for him to show up at her home in Tithebarn Road, Southport, unannounced.

He broke into her home at 6 a.m. on July 5 last year by breaking a small downstairs window, and once inside, he handed her a knife and told her to kill him because “life wasn’t worth living.”

When he refused to leave, her father was summoned to handle the situation. He later apologized, but a few days later he waited for two hours outside a club where she was with friends, got into her taxi despite her protests, and followed her into her home, again against her wishes.

According to Miss Griffin, Brown threatened to kill himself with scissors, took her phone, and prevented her from leaving, though she did manage to escape and reach her mother’s house. Four days later, he was arrested and released on bail. On September 25, she was at home with her new partner, Mr Pickavance, when Brown let himself in through the patio doors and threatened her new partner, offering to fight him.

He told Ms Davies that if she dropped the charges, he would leave, and then he reached across her and. The summary comes to an end. 004