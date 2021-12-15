Ex-boyfriend alleged he’d ‘blast’ the young mother and share intimate photos with her.

An ex-boyfriend threatened to “blast” a young mother and use “revenge porn” against her.

Mark Lismore stated that his ex-partner forced him to quit his career by pressuring him to take time off to care for their baby.

However, following a furious disagreement with the nurse, he returned and kicked at her home door as she and the child fled upstairs, before sending ugly threats via email and phone.

Lismore, 31, of Gladstone Road, Seaforth, was convicted of criminal damage in June 2017 in relation to his ex-girlfriend, who The Washington Newsday has opted not to name.

He was given a community order as well as a restraining order that will last indefinitely.

According to prosecutor Peter Hussey, the victim accepted in order to “maintain the peace.”