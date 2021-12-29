Ex-‘Baywatch’ actress slaps elderly woman for flying without a mask.

After being captured on tape punching a fellow passenger during a trip from Florida to Georgia last week, a 51-year-old lady who appeared on the original Baywatch television show was arrested.

Patricia Cornwall was charged with “assault by striking, beating, or injuring” a man named R.S.M. on Delta Flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta last Thursday, CNN said.

According to the victim, she also spat on R.S.M.’s face and head.

Cornwall, whose stage name is Patty Breton, was returning to her seat after using the restroom when she asked a flight attendant to assist her in finding her seat because a beverage cart was obstructing the aisle, according to a federal complaint filed in Georgia.

“What am I, Rosa Parks?” said Cornwall when the flight attendant requested him to find a vacant seat until the beverage service was finished.

According to the complaint, a fellow passenger told Cornwall that she “isn’t black… this isn’t Alabama, and this isn’t a bus.”

R.S.M. told Cornwall to “Sit down, Karen!” at one point, while Cornwall and the victim exchanged insults. “Sit down, p***y,” Cornwall said to the victim in response. During the heated exchange, Cornwall slapped R.S.M., who then yelled, “You’re going to jail!”

A woman wearing a mask below her chin yelling at a man to put his mask on was seen on a claimed video of the incident featured in reports, which the Atlanta Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to validate as evidence of the encounter.

Because he was eating, the man stated that he didn’t need to pull up his mask. He then made a sexist remark to the woman, prompting her to strike and spit on him.

Cornwall was apprehended by authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody by the FBI. She was charged with assault and made her first court appearance in federal court in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Cornwall, whose bond was set at $20,000 by Judge Christopher Bly, was allowed to fly home to Los Angeles if she complied with the judge’s stipulations.

Cornwall was also prohibited from traveling by interstate commercial carrier — whether by plane, bus, or train — while on bond, according to Bly.

Cornwall has been assigned to Delta.