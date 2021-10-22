Ex-Afghan parliamentarian said the US should be held’responsible’ for the Taliban’s takeover.

Fawzia Koofi, an ex-member of the Afghan Parliament, speaks out against the “heartbreaking” reality that Afghan women have faced since the Taliban took power, holding the US responsible for its withdrawal.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Koofi said, “As a superpower, the United States has a significant duty and should be held accountable.”

“This is not the Afghanistan for which I fought. The Afghanistan I wished for was one in which women did not suffer as much as I did during my childhood and adolescence, when the Taliban took control of the country “Koofi told the Associated Press.

The Taliban takeover, according to Koofi, could have been avoided.

“I mean, we’re coping with this trauma every day,” Koofi said in an interview with the Associated Press, tears streaming down her cheeks.

“I wanted other girls to have the option of attending any school they wished. However, their options are now limited to whatever room in their homes they should spend the day in. This is a tragic situation.” Koofi stated that she held the Taliban, as well as the other countries involved, accountable for their promises that women would be permitted to work and attend school “within the precepts of Islam.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Fawzia Koofi, in an interview with the Associated Press, advocated for humanitarian help to be contingent on women’s participation in its delivery, as well as free and safe transit for Afghans entering and exiting the country.

Assist “should not be turned into a political football…. Women should be involved at all stages of the process, and they should be heard. Women should not be the only ones who benefit “Koofi was part of an Afghan women’s delegation to the United Nations, where she urged member nations not to compromise on inclusion and equal rights in Afghanistan.

Koofi has been staying in hotel rooms in Europe since escaping Kabul in August. She highlighted the anguish of being separated from her homeland, of having two decades’ worth of expectations destroyed, and of trying to find a permanent home for herself and her two girls.

Koofi, a former deputy speaker of parliament, was one of only four women involved in abortive talks with the Taliban to establish a power-sharing agreement. She described what she was doing. This is a condensed version of the information.