Evidence suggests that the organizer of the Charlottesville rally instructed supporters to deceive police.

According to the Associated Press, evidence given in court Monday reveals Jason Kessler told followers to lie to authorities about the scale of the fatal Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

According to the Washington Post, Kessler, a rally organizer, is one of two dozen defendants appearing in a federal civil trial to determine if they were involved in a conspiracy to perpetrate racially motivated violence during the protest.

Hundreds of white nationalists rallied on August 11 and 12 to oppose plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, and Kessler submitted the permit with local officials.

On July 18, 2017, Kessler wrote to another individual on Facebook, “If the police inquire how many people we have coming, don’t tell them.” “They could be able to assist the city in revoking our permission if they believe we have more than 400. We can use the 800-1,000 number in private to make our adversaries underestimate us.” During that weekend, Hitler admirer James A. Fields Jr. drove his automobile into a throng of anti-fascists, killing one woman and wounding hundreds more. According to the Associated Press, Fields is currently receiving a life sentence after pleading guilty to hate crime and murder charges.

The case seeks monetary damages from two dozen white supremacists and groups, as well as a ruling that the defendants infringed on the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.

According to the Associated Press, Kessler testified following remarks from white supremacists, experts on far-right extremism, and plaintiffs who claim mental and physical injuries as a result of the 2017 rally violence during the fourth week of the trial.

According to the Washington Post, another organizer, Chris Cantwell, was questioned in court on Monday, testifying about the defendants’ close collaboration prior to the demonstration.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys presented evidence on Monday that depicted Kessler and Cantwell as two leaders looking forward to a weekend of violence in Charlottesville, based on communications, social media posts, and podcasts.

Kessler defended himself against the charge of attempting to deceive police. He claimed that he didn’t want protesters to tip off the cops and put the permitting process on hold.

Michael Bloch, an attorney for the plaintiffs, presented evidence that showed Cantwell using insults and boasting.