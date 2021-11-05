Evicted tenant fills house with ‘thousands’ of Bud Light bottles, terrifying the internet.

A video clip on Reddit has gone viral, depicting a residence that has been rendered unusable due to thousands of Bud Light bottles.

The empty alcohol containers obscure the floor and furnishings, and even reach the ceiling fan on occasion, according to the smartphone video.

The video clip, which was uploaded by Reddit user Purple-Circle, quickly went popular, receiving 45,000 upvotes in just 11 hours.

More than 2,855 users raced to the comments section to express their surprise.

The caption on the video, which The Washington Newsday has yet to verify, reads: “He’s working his way up to the actual stuff. Guy got evicted from his apartment and left this behind. Most likely, the money from the rent was spent on Bud Light.” Purple-Circle went on to describe the scope of the cleanup as well as how filthy the apartment had become.

He expressed himself as follows: “Under the lights, you can nearly make out the kitchen in the back. They’re piled as high as the countertops, with bottles and boxes strewn about.” He continued, ” “Other videos of the residence show a whole room filled with empty bottles heaped almost to the ceiling. I’d estimate he spent at least a couple grand based on the number of bottle he had.” He’s working his way up to the genuine stuff. Guy got evicted from his apartment and left this behind. Most likely spent the rent money on Bud Light from the next level. They stated there could be “thousands of bottles” at the unidentified residence, which is allegedly in Texas, in a third message.

“The boxes seem new because they traveled straight from the liquor shop to the residence, were drank right away, and then placed on the nearest pile,” Purple-Circle explained.

However, it is stated that the detail that cannot be seen through the visual medium of video is the most revolting.

In response to TheVulfPecker’s inquiry, I said: “Isn’t it true that he didn’t pee in any of them? “See the ones with the caps on? They do it sometimes,” the original poster said.” “Gotta shift the stale beer, p**s, and cigarette smell somewhere,” Purple-Circle said in response to Reddit user Imapartofghost’s comment: “And left the fan on hurricane mode… oof, the disrespect!” The original poster has been contacted by Washington Newsday for an update and remark. This is a condensed version of the information.