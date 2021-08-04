Everything you need to know about the vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds before it goes live.

Following an update to government guidelines, teenagers aged 16 and 17 will be provided coronavirus immunizations as soon as possible.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam led the plea for young people to have their first vaccinations at a press briefing in Downing Street.

Prof Van-Tam stated, “I would strongly support (my children receiving their first dose of the vaccine) if they were 16 or 17 years old.”

In this new approach, almost a million young people will be eligible for the immunization.

According to recent statistics, the number of instances among young people is on the rise, thus the expectation is that this new deployment will help reduce the number of cases before students return to school in September.

Teachers’ unions have hailed the idea, claiming that it will assist to limit the amount of disturbance in the coming academic year, after two years of instability and school closures.

Sajid David, the Health Secretary, has affirmed that the government will heed the recommendations of its medical officers.

“I have accepted expert recommendations and urged the NHS to prepare to vaccinate individuals who are eligible as soon as possible,” Mr Javid added.

Here’s all you need to know about the vaccine recommendations update now that the plans have been laid out:

Professor Van-Tam said at a press conference today, “I urge us to go as quickly as is practically possible.”

“I don’t think it’ll be as soon as next week. I anticipate that this initiative will begin in a matter of weeks.”

The second vaccine for children and teenagers has no set deadline. The second dose will be given “some time later,” according to JCVI professor Wei Shen Lim.

No.

In the United Kingdom, the legal age to consent for yourself is 16, and according to Prof Van Tam, as long as the person receiving the vaccine is competent, that consent level still applies.

Young people can get up to 80% protection from COVID with the shots, according to studies, and adverse effects are extremely rare.