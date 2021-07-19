Everything you need to know about the Saints’ open-top bus triumph parade through St Helens.

Today, an open-top bus homecoming parade will take place across St Helens to commemorate the men’s and women’s Saints teams’ victories in the Challenge Cup.

The parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday evening, will feature two buses passing through various spots within the borough.

National restrictions have been lifted as of today, but the local government is still urging citizens to “do their part” in reducing the number of positive cases because infection rates in the area are “remain extraordinarily high.”

Participants are encouraged to perform a lateral flow test before the procession, continue to practice social distancing and avoid crowds, and be mindful of others who may prefer to wear facial coverings.

“Holding both the men’s and women’s Challenge Cups is a rare achievement for Saints and speaks volumes about the dedication and desire of everyone at the club,” said St Helens Borough Council Leader David Baines. Both teams gave outstanding performances; they are outstanding role models that proudly represent our borough.

“It’s only fitting that this milestone for the club be celebrated with an open-top bus procession, and the timing couldn’t be better with most national restrictions ending on Monday.

“This will be one of the most high-profile events in the borough of St Helens in the last 18 months, and I hope as many people as possible will be able to attend.

“Covid hasn’t gone away, so be tested, get vaccinated when provided, and maintain practicing the basics like ‘hands, face, distance’ to prevent the virus from spreading, and let’s enjoy this historic double safely.”

“We are enormously thrilled to be able to parade both of the Challenge Cup trophies around town together,” said Saints CEO Mike Rush.

“The support of our devoted supporters is what motivates us to keep winning trophies, and we hope that all fans may appreciate and savor the occasion.”

The bus service begins at 6 p.m. The following is the route:

Penny Lane, Church Road, Clipsley Lane, West End Road, Haydock, and Blackbrook are some of the neighborhoods of Haydock.