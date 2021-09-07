Everything you need to know about the rise in National Insurance.

Boris Johnson announced today that the 1.25 percent rise in National Insurance to pay social care will be implemented.

Mr Johnson was elected in 2019 on a platform of not raising income tax, VAT, or National Insurance Contributions (NICs).

However, the Prime Minister has broken one of his manifesto promises today.

Boris Johnson justified his treachery today, claiming that previous governments had shied away from social care reform, and adding, “I accept this breaches a manifesto vow, which is not something I do lightly, but a worldwide epidemic was not in anyone’s manifesto.”

National insurance payments will cost roughly £180 per year for a worker earning £24,100, £255 for a worker earning £30,000, and £715 for a worker earning £67,100 after the hike takes effect in April 2022.

Companies will be expected to contribute as well.

From April 2023, the increase will be charged at the same rate, but will be referred to as a “Health and Social Care Levy” on British pay stubs. It will now apply to workers who are beyond the pension age, whilst NICs do not.

The money will be used to support a new £86,000 lifetime maximum on the amount people must pay for care, as well as a new-style £20,000 floor that prevents people from paying for their care once their assets fall below a certain level, starting in October 2023.

Anyone with £23,250 in assets is currently responsible for their own social care. This limit will be reduced to £20,000 in October 2023.

Anyone with assets of £20,000 to £100,000 will be required to contribute to their care, but will also be eligible for means-tested assistance.

“The initiatives will help many more people with modest assets,” remarked the Prime Minister.