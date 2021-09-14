Everything You Need to Know About the New ‘Taco Pass’ From Taco Bell.

Taco Bell has announced a new meal subscription service called “Taco Lover’s Pass,” which allows users to have a taco every day for a month.

The new service is now being tested in Tucson, Arizona, and is only available for a limited period.

In recent months, Taco Bell has increased the value of its loyalty rewards programs. The new endeavor comes after a year of new digital advancements and in-restaurant experiences for the restaurant’s customers.

Following the launch of the Taco Bell rewards program in July 2020, the company stated that mobile app sales jumped by 90 percent, according to a statement released in late July.

Customers joined up for the rewards program five times more in July than in the first month of its introduction last year, according to the firm.

In an effort to gain more loyal consumers, the company recently offered away a year’s worth of free tacos to 100 lucky winners in a competition that lasted through August 18.

What Is the Process of Getting a Taco Bell Subscription?

The “Taco Lover’s Pass” allows customers to enjoy one taco every day from a menu of tacos for 30 days. The pass can only be used with the Taco Bell app and can only be purchased with it.

Users can add the pass from the online exclusives part of the menu in the app to their cart before checking out to acquire their taco.

What Tacos Are Included in the Pass?

Customers can order a variety of tacos, including traditional crunchy and soft tacos, as well as supreme tacos and Doritos Locos tacos.

What Is the Cost of a Taco Bell Subscription?

The “Taco Lover’s Pass” costs between $5 and $10, depending on the user’s region, according to the firm.

When Can I Get a Taco Bell Subscription?

The “Taco Lover’s Pass” is available at 17 locations in Tucson from now until November 24. It’s available at the following locations:

85730 495 E. Wetmore Road, Tucson, AZ, 85705 1620 W Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ, 85746 1818 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, AZ, 85719 3930 East 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ, 85711 2150 W. River Road, Tucson, AZ, 85741 6616 E Grant Road, Tucson, AZ, 85715 10815 N Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ, 85719 3930 East This is a condensed version of the information.