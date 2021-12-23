Everything you need to know about the Christmas rubbish collection changes on the Wirral.

The Wirral Council has revealed their rubbish collection timetable for the holiday season.

Having to adjust and be careful of shifting rubbish collection dates is a stress many families can do without in the run-up to the festive season as they prepare for Christmas and New Year.

Wirral Borough Council has revealed when you should put your garbage out for Christmas and New Year in 2021, and homeowners will be relieved to learn that nothing has changed.

Because Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day all happen on weekends, Wirral households’ green and grey (non-recyclable and recyclable garbage) bin collection dates will remain same.

On Christmas Eve, the last bins will be collected, with collections resuming the following Tuesday.

Residents’ bins will be collected on their regular collection days.

Over the Christmas holidays, however, there is one adjustment to the collection dates.

Subscribers to Wirral’s domestic garden trash collection service (brown bin) should be aware that the service will be halted from December 20 to January 4, 2022.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, this service is always discontinued for a few weeks.

Residents may find out when their rubbish will be collected by typing their street name into our search engine.

Wirral Council’s grey (recycling) and green (non-recyclable garbage) collections will remain unchanged on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

Residents should place their bins out by 7 a.m. at their regular pickup spot for all collections.

Between December 20 and January 4, garden waste collection is halted.