Everything you need to know about school students getting free school transportation.

The new school year begins this week, with some students in the United Kingdom returning today, and we can explain how to acquire free school transportation.

According to current law, any child who needs to travel more than two miles to get to school should not have to pay, and all children aged five to sixteen are eligible for free school transportation if they attend their nearest acceptable school.

According to the Mirror online, the youngster must live at least two miles from the school if they are under the age of eight, and three miles if they are older than eight.

Travel for children under the age of 16 is already free in London, but each local council is responsible for providing this type of free transportation, and you can find out more about yours at https://www.gov.uk/find-your-council.

Your child may be eligible for free school transportation for up to 15 miles if you receive the maximum amount of Working Tax Credit or if your child receives free school meals.

This applies to children aged eight to eleven if the school is at least two miles distant, and to children aged eleven to sixteen if the school is two to six miles away.

If your child has special educational needs or a handicap, they are entitled to free school transportation regardless of where you live.

Children from five to sixteen are also entitled to free transportation to and from school if there is no safe way to walk there – regardless of distance.

Your local government may be able to help with transportation costs if your child is over 16 and in further education or sixth form, but each council has its own policy on this.

Each municipality has its own system, but in most cases, your child will receive a free public transportation pass or a seat on a city vehicle, such as a school bus.

The council gets to choose the most cost-effective mode of transportation and route.

The pass can only be used to get to and from school on school days, according to the restrictions.

