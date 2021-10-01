Everything you need to know about immunizations for kids, from “it’s incredibly safe” to “it’s incredibly safe.”

Young people are being offered their first dosage of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves and the wider community from the virus, after missing out on so much during the last 18 months.

With last winter’s lockdown disrupting school, college, time with friends, and seeing grandparents, obtaining the vaccine will help to ensure that this year is a whole lot better. The vaccine not only protects young individuals from serious sickness (almost 75% of Covid patients admitted to hospital are unvaccinated), but it also reduces the risk of the virus spreading to senior family members.

There will be no more FOMO.

Since those gloomy days of last winter, we’ve come a long way with the vaccine campaign. More than 100,000 lives have been spared and 24 million illnesses have been avoided because to the Covid-19 vaccination.

Jabs are already being given to children aged 12 to 15, and more than half of 16-17-year-olds have previously received one. And getting the vaccine couldn’t be easier: it’s available through school and college immunisation programs, and older teenagers may schedule an appointment online at nhs.uk/covidvaccination.

If you’re the parent or guardian of a 12- to 15-year-old, schools will seek for your permission before administering the vaccination, and you can assist 16-17-year-olds in scheduling their dosage online. Then you’ll have one less thing to worry about, and they won’t have to miss out on all those fun times with family and friends.

‘All of my children have received their vaccinations.’

Dr. Dawn Harper, a GP and mother of three, spoke with us about the vaccine’s implications for young people…

My children are all in their twenties and have all received their vaccinations. I was adamant that kids get vaccinated as soon as they were eligible. I’d be putting my 12- to 15-year-old forward for the vaccine if I had one. We were able to use worldwide data; numerous nations have already begun to administer the vaccination to children aged 12 to 15, and we have a lot of proof that it is safe for that age group.

Young people, on the other hand, are less likely to become seriously unwell as a result of Covid. “The summary has come to an end.”