Everything you need to know about getting a Liverpool council house.

Despite the fact that only 20 new social leased dwellings have been built in Liverpool since 2017, there is a high demand for council housing.

The council is now working on the construction of 20 new social rental houses on Knotty Ash’s Denford Road, which will be completed between December 2021 and March 2023.

In 2018, then-Mayor Joe Anderson announced that Foundations, the city’s flagship housing corporation, would build 10,000 new homes across the city thanks to a £500 million investment initiative.

What is the government’s Covid plan B, and when will it be implemented?

However, in response to concerns in August, the local government stated that there are no plans to create any additional social rental housing in the next years.

The council stated that the 20 homes being built on Denford Road are the only social rented dwellings it is developing and that it has “no intentions to create any additional social rented housing.”

So, how do you apply for a Liverpool council house? Here are the steps you must take: If you want to apply for affordable housing, you must first register with the Property Pool Plus Housing Register.

Check to see whether you’re eligible.

Property Pool Plus provides preference to Liverpool residents who are in need of a home but cannot afford to buy or rent one.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and either a UK national or someone who is not subject to immigration control.

They must also not own a property or have enough equity to get the housing they require.

Property Pool Plus further stated that candidates can only be added to the list if they and their families will be good renters.

Applicants must register solely through Property Pool Plus in order to apply. The following information is required: Everyone’s full names and dates of birth must be included in your rehousing registration. All adults who will be rehoused with you must have a National Insurance Number. All adults who are to be rehoused with you must have a five-year address history. If you rent your current residence, write down your landlord’s name, address, and phone number. Everyone who will be rehoused with you will be asked about their nationality, ethnicity, and immigration status. “Summary concludes.” Equalities monitoring information includes ethnic origin, religion, sexuality, and handicap.