Everything you need to know about Creamfields 2021, including the location, line-up, and tickets.

Creamfields 2021 will take place over the forthcoming bank holiday weekend in Daresbury, Cheshire.

The popular festival returns this weekend, and it’s going to be bigger than ever after the 2020 event was canceled.

From Thursday, August 26 to Monday, August 30, the festival will be sold out.

Creamfields 2021: 10 important items to bring to the festival

Creamfields is the largest dance music festival in the United Kingdom, attracting over 80,000 people each year.

Names like David Guetta, Carl Cox, and Chase & Status will perform at the festival in 2021.

We’ve produced the comprehensive Creamfields guide, including this year’s full line-up, location and travel information, and everything you need to know before coming to the event, with thousands of people from across the UK set to attend this weekend.

This weekend, Creamfields returns to its historic Daresbury, Cheshire location. The festival is conveniently located between Liverpool and Manchester, with easy access by car, train, and coach.

While Big Green Coach tickets for all festival dates are now sold out, trains are still available. Runcorn, Warrington Central, Warrington Bank Quay, and Liverpool Lime Street are the closest train stations to the Creamfields site. People planning to travel by rail should plan ahead, as engineering work is underway and trains will operate on a limited schedule over the weekend.

On a daily basis, shuttle buses run from Liverpool, Manchester, and Warrington to Creamfields. Tickets for the shuttle buses can be purchased in advance online to ensure a seat, or on the day of travel. The shuttle bus pick-up station in Liverpool is on Elliott Street in the city center, and the journey to the festival venue takes about 50 minutes.

Those traveling by automobile are advised not to use a personal sat-nav system because there will be road restrictions surrounding the festival site, according to the organizers. Instead, dedicated signs will clearly indicate the way to the facility.

Parking passes can be obtained at the festival on the day of the event.

Creamfields is an over 18s only event, so all ticket holders must provide a valid form of identification when entering the festival and purchasing alcohol. “The summary has come to an end.”