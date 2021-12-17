Everything you need to know about Covid Pass, including where you’ll be required to display it.

To enter nightclubs, major sporting events, and other large gatherings in England, all adults must now display a Covid permit.

In the remainder of the UK, similar covid programmes are already in existence, with some venues and events being legally compelled to check the covid status of visitors over the age of 18.

To enter specific locations, the new guidelines, which took effect on Wednesday, need proof of double vaccination or a recent negative test.

If you’re traveling internationally, you may be asked to present your Covid Pass.

You can receive a digital Pass for travel if you’re 16 or older.

You can also use your digital Covid Pass for domestic events and venues if you’re 18 or older.

For domestic events or venues in England, people under the age of 18 do not need to produce proof of their COVID-19 status.

The new laws apply to nightclubs and indoor unseated venues with a capacity of more than 500 persons.

outdoor venues with a capacity of more than 4,000 persons that are not seated

any location with a capacity of more than 10,000 persons

You can only attend these locations if you have an NHS Covid Pass certifying that you’ve had two doses of an approved vaccine (or a single-dose of Janssen vaccine)

a negative PCR or quick lateral flow test (LFT) result obtained within the previous 48 hours (the NHS Covid Pass can also show this if the LFT was reported)

you are exempt due to a medical condition or are participating in a study investigation

If you take a test for this, it must be an NHS test, and the results must be reported online or by dialling 119.

Some events and venues are exempt, including as places of communal worship, wedding and civil partnership ceremonies, and other major life event festivities like christenings, funerals, and outdoor events in public spaces.

You don’t need to show your Covid Pass or take a test to access museums, theme parks, or movies right now.

If you’re 18 or older and match any of the following criteria, you can receive a Covid Pass through the NHS App:

You've got a negative PCR or lateral flow test for two weeks since your second vaccination (or single Jansen dose) (LFT).