Everything You Need to Know About BTS and Coldplay’s New Single “My Universe”

On Friday, September 24, BTS and Coldplay released their new track, “My Universe.”

The song, which is the first musical collaboration between BTS and Coldplay, was released via the worldwide rock band’s and K-pop stars’ social media accounts.

The song was released alongside an official lyric video on Coldplay’s YouTube channel, which has had over 2.1 million views since its debut at the time of publication.

BTS’ management company, Big Hit Music, later uploaded the video on their YouTube channel.

BTS tweeted on Friday, “was so much fun…” with a short clip of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and a BTS member singing into a microphone before the camera shifted to a keyboard below them. At the time of publication, the video had had over 2 million views.

Last week, the two groups teased teaser videos of their collaboration on social media platforms such as TikTok, which featured Martin (wearing a hoodie with the words “BTS Crews” on the back) performing alongside BTS members in a circle.

In the video released on BTS’s official TikTok channel, one of the members looked to be wearing a hoodie with the words “Coldplay” inscribed on the sleeve.

“You, you are, my universe; and I simply want to put you first; and you, you are, my universe; and you make my heart light up inside,” the chorus of their new song reads in the teaser clips.

Coldplay’s upcoming full-length album Music of the Spheres, which will be released on October 15, includes “My Universe.”

BTS and Martin were featured in a special episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series released on September 10 in which they discussed not being the best dancers, the pressures of global stardom, and using the K-pop group’s recent “#PermissiontoDance Challenge” to create positive energy amid the pandemic.

