Everything we learned at the Covid press conference with Sajid Javid.

In the first official Covid press briefing in over a month, Health Secretary Sajid Javid addressed reporters.

His remarks came as case numbers and deaths continued to rise, with daily case counts now exceeding 40,000 for the seventh day in a row.

Mr Javid gave a number of updates on the nation’s fight against covid, as well as what measures the government will take in the coming months, during a press conference in which he was joined by Stephen Powys, the NHS’s medical director, and Jennie Harries, the new UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive.

What is the government’s Covid plan B, and when will it be implemented?

The health secretary advised people to keep doing everything they can to avoid the spread of covid, but said no more measures would be introduced at this time.

“Another big thing everyone can do more of is take advantage of that offer of a free lateral flow exam,” Mr Javid said.

“Because we’ve noticed that people, whether they’re going to a party with elderly relatives or grandparents, or someone who’s immunocompromised, it’s incredibly critical that they undergo a lateral flow test,” she says.

“That makes that party, or whatever you’re doing – you can still do it – but it’s a lot safer.”

Despite the fact that there have been 179 deaths in the last 24 hours, Mr Javid claims that covid-related deaths are still “mercifully low.”

The rest of the major elements from today’s No. 10 Covid briefing are listed after that.

New antiviral drugs are being developed.

As we previously reported, the government has confirmed that two alternative antiviral medications for Coronavirus have been procured, with the aim that they will be available by the end of the year.

Thousands of people who are at risk could benefit from the therapies this winter, as they are beneficial for people who have recently tested positive or are showing symptoms.

Molnupiravir – from Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD), of which the government has secured 480,000 courses. Clinical trials have shown that it reduces the likelihood of hospitalization or mortality in at-risk non-hospitalized persons with minor illnesses. “The summary has come to an end.”