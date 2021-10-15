Everything we know so far about the stabbing death of MP Sir David Amess.

Counter-terrorism detectives are leading an inquiry into the death of MP Sir David Amess.

Sir David Amess, a Conservative MP, died after being stabbed numerous times during a constituent meeting.

After the senior MP was stabbed many times at a constituency surgery in Essex, the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was detained on suspicion of murder.

The police have confirmed that a knife was retrieved from the site, and that no one else is being sought in connection with the crime.

Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “Essex Police were alerted to complaints of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, just after midday today.

“The emergency services responded quickly to this event, and our officers arrived on the scene within minutes.

“They discovered Sir David Amess MP, who had sustained multiple injuries, when they arrived.

“Sir David was saved by our police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service, who worked tirelessly to save him.

“He tragically died on the spot. On the scene, a 25-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is still being held in jail.

“At the site, a knife was also discovered.

“The inquiry is in its early stages, and police from the specialist counter-terrorism command are leading it.”

The 69-year-old victim was tragically injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, around 12 p.m. on Friday. He had been an MP since 1983.

Following the killing of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 while attending a local surgery, the father-of-five is the second sitting MP to be assassinated in such circumstances in the last five years.

Witness Someone was brought out of the building and into the back of a police car, according to Anthony Finch.

He stated to Sky News: “We arrived to conduct some work on the next-door property… and as I was crossing the street, I saw a distraught lady on the phone, shouting, ‘You need to arrive soon, he’s still in the building.’

"There were numerous armed police officers present, as well as an air ambulance and a police helicopter flying overhead. Obviously, they were perplexed."