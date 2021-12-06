Everything we know about the new Covid Omicron version thus far.

In recent days, the novel coronavirus Omicron variation has dominated headlines, but how much do we really know about this strain of the virus?

The government is attempting to stem the spread of the disease, citing concerns about increased winter pressures on our NHS and the reinstatement of some restrictions.

We looked at what we know about the new Covid version thus far.

Omicron was first discovered in South Africa and has since been discovered in other nations across the world.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association, who was one of the first to detect the Omicron Covid strain, claimed she noted symptoms in patients at her private clinic that were not the same as the Delta version.

Patients complained of great exhaustion, moderate muscle aches, scratchy throat, and a dry cough, but unlike previous strains, it did not produce a loss of taste or smell, according to her.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the first infections were among university students who had a moderate illness, and the severity of the variety won’t be known for days or even weeks.

The WHO has warned that evidence suggests the variant has a higher risk of re-infection and may spread more faster, a warning echoed by South African researchers who claim the variant transmits twice as fast as Delta.

Although it is too early to estimate how common the variation is in the UK, doctors advise caution. Early indications suggest that the variant is ‘at least as transmissible as Delta,’ if not more so.

People are ‘rightly concerned,’ according to Liverpool’s Public Health Director Matt Ashton, who described it as a ‘major mutation.’ However, work is being done to learn more about the strain, such as if it responds to immunizations and whether it will cause additional harm.

Because so little is known about the new strain and how serious of a threat it poses, nations are acting rapidly.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, Omicron cases in the UK increased to 246 on December 5 after a daily total of 86.

