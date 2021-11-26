Everything we know about the girl who was stabbed in the city center.

Following reports of a fight with a gang of boys, a female was stabbed in a city center attack.

Following reports of a girl being stabbed, Merseyside Police and the North West Ambulance Service were dispatched to Church Street in Liverpool city centre at around 8.39pm on Thursday, November 25.

The victim was reportedly with pals on Church Alley, near Marks and Spencer, when a “verbal argument” with a group of youngsters broke out, according to police.

The city is in disbelief after a girl was stabbed in the street while out with her pals.

After one of the boys allegedly assaulted the girl, the group is claimed to have fled the area.

Police did not confirm the girl’s age, so she was brought to the hospital.

Following the event, authorities reported the girl was battling for her life and in a critical condition, and her family was with her in the hospital.

Multiple police vehicles were on the scene in the city centre, near Primark and Marks and Spencer, in the middle of Church Street.

There were also forensic officers and crime scene investigators on the scene, and police stated they are conducting an investigation.

“A police cordon has been erected on Church Street and Church Alley while forensic examinations are conducted, and we would appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while our investigations are underway.”

