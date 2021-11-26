Everything we know about Ava White’s assassination so far.

Last night’s tragic events in Liverpool city centre occurred barely hours after the enormous Christmas tree lights were switched on.

Thousands of people would have gathered on Church Street to see the commencement of the city’s traditional Christmas countdown.

At around 8.39 p.m., emergency services were called to complaints of an attack.

A murder investigation has been opened after a 12-year-old girl died from ‘catastrophic injuries.’

The victim, 12-year-old Ava White, was with friends on Church Alley, close to the popular commercial area, when a “verbal argument” with a group of guys broke out, according to police.

The girl is believed to have been molested by one of the boys, and they have fled the scene. The criminals allegedly ran up School Lane, across Hanover Street, and onto Fleet Street.

When police came, they discovered Ava, who had been with friends, slumped on the ground and receiving first assistance from a passerby.

The young girl was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she was described as being in a severe condition and fighting for her life as recently as last night. Her family was with her in the hospital, according to police.

Church Street and Church Alley were cordoned off, and numerous nearby streets were also closed.

As forensic examinations were carried out, many police cars remained at the scene.

The terrible news that the 12-year-old child had died arrived shortly after 8 a.m. today (Friday).

Following a verbal disagreement, Ava White was assaulted and sustained “catastrophic injuries,” according to Merseyside Police.

According to the force, four youngsters, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, all from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Merseyside Police said a post-mortem would be carried out by the Home Office to determine the cause of death.

While forensic professionals continue their studies, a huge cordon remains in place at the area this morning, encompassing Williamson Square, Tarleton Street, Church Street, Church Alley, School Lane and across Hanover Street on to Fleet Street.

