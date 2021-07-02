Everything that has been said about Pedro Neto’s transfer to Liverpool in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s comparison

After being ruled out of the market due to injury, Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Pedro Neto this summer.

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of the winger joining Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in the future.

The Reds have already signed Ibrahima Konate to address defensive difficulties highlighted by last season’s injury-plagued title defense, but they may also be looking to add to their attacking options.

Neto, on the other hand, has been ruled out until November or even January, depending on his rehabilitation.

In 31 Premier League games for Wolves before his season was cut short due to injury, the Portugal international scored five goals and created nine opportunities.

The versatility of Neto’s ability to play on the wing, as a center offensive midfielder, or up front appeals to interested clubs.

Pundits and players alike have praised the winger’s performance for Wolves.

Ruben Dias, a Manchester City defender and Neto’s Portugal teammate, holds high regard for the youngster, comparing him to A Selecao legend Cristiano Ronaldo in May.

Dias said the 21-year-dribbling old’s abilities were on par with Ronaldo’s on the Premier League YouTube Channel.

“I had to say Cristiano one more” (Ronaldo). He was excellent during his time here, winning the Ballon d’Or, but I have to mention (Pedro) Neto and Bernardo, who is a phenomenon,” he remarked.

The City defender isn’t the only one who thinks highly of Neto; Wolves captain Connor Coady is also a fan.

“We were discussing the other day and we were on about how he was born in 2000 and we were placing him in the same category as Phil Foden,” Coady remarked on The Greatest Games Podcast with Jamie Carragher.

“You look at how good he’s performing and then you look at the figures Pedro’s putting up, the assists and goals, and how he’s altering Wolves games. He’s a fantastic player, really fantastic.”

Carragher joked with Coady, asking if he had told Neto how wonderful Liverpool were.

However, the former Liverpool defender’s pleadings went unheeded, as Coady categorically denied that his teammate was considering a move to Anfield.

Emile Heskey, a former Red, pushed the club to invade Molineux.