Everything that happened on Friday’s episode of Love Island

As usual, Friday’s episode of Love Island was full of ups and downs.

A date was set, disagreements were had, new relationships were created, and the all-important news that Casa Amor would be returning was made.

A shocking recoupling from Thursday’s episode was repeated on Friday, causing a ruckus in the villa.

Hugo is referred to as a “two-faced mug” by Toby on Friday’s episode of Love Island.

The following is a rundown of what transpired during Friday’s show:

Despite having a two-week relationship with Chloe Burrows, Toby Aromolaran picked new girl Abigail Rawlings to recouple with.

Toby’s head turned and he became interested in Abigail after Chloe and Toby had been arguing for a few episodes.

Hugo Hammond, on the other hand, disapproved of Toby’s treatment of Chloe and elected to remarry her.

Hugo’s speech, on the other hand, irritated Toby, who told Hugo that he had embarrassed him.

Toby went to the Beach Hut and explained that while he would be “polite” with Hugo outside of the villa, he would not be friends with him.

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole have been together since the beginning, and Jake felt it was past time for him to take the next step.

Before asking her to be his girlfriend, he planned a romantic dinner.

Hugo and Liam Reardon serenaded the couple while helping to cook the spaghetti bolognese.

Jake also presented Liberty with a bracelet that he had taken into the villa with the aim of giving to “the one.”

After the gesture, Liberty also told him that she loved him.

Iain Stiring stated at the end of the show that Casa Amor would be returning to our televisions.

There was no word on a date or new islanders, but fans believe it will be Sunday or next week.

Due to Covid reasons, fans were skeptical if Casa Amor would return at the start of the series.

Casa Amor is ready to shake up the villa, as the males and girls will be separated into various villas, putting their relationships to the test.

The extra villa has already broken up previous couples, and viewers are hoping it will add to the show’s drama.