Everything that happened in the case of Stephen Lawrence’s murder is detailed in this timeline.

The case of Stephen Lawrence is remembered as a watershed point in British history.

In 1993, while waiting for a bus with a buddy, the black adolescent from London was killed in a racially motivated attack.

The murder of the 18-year-old A-Level student was investigated by five people, but no one was charged.

When will the new ITV drama Stephen premiere, what will it be about, and who will star in it?

Stephen, an ITV program, starts on August 30 and is based on Stephen Lawrence’s parents’ real-life quest for justice.

The true-crime drama will begin 13 years after Stephen Lawrence’s death in 2006, and will focus on Doreen and Neville Lawrence’s heroic efforts, which resulted in a public inquiry labeling the Metropolitan Police as “institutionally racist.”

The Macpherson report has been dubbed “one of the most pivotal occasions in the modern history of British criminal justice” because it resulted in significant changes in the legislation and police tactics.

Even six years after the seminal report was issued, no progress had been made in convicting Stephen’s killers, thus the TV adaptation will focus on the aftermath of the investigation.

DCI Clive Driscoll, played by Steve Coogan, oversaw the inquiry that resulted in the conviction of two of the killers 18 years later.

Since then, a Stephen Lawrence Day has been established to honor the adolescent’s life and the impact he had on altering race relations in British culture.

According to the Stephen Lawrence Foundation, this is a timeline of some of the important events in the Stephen Lawrence case.

22nd of April, 1993

While waiting for the bus with a buddy in south-east London, Stephen is slain in an unprovoked racist attack.

Five attackers are apprehended, but no one is found guilty.

4th of May, 1993

Doreen and Neville, Stephen’s parents, hold a press conference to express their dissatisfaction with the Metropolitan Police Department for not doing enough to apprehend their son’s killers.

6th of May, 1993

Nelson Mandela is drawn to Stephen’s case, and he meets with Doreen and Neville.

In September of 1994,

Neil Acourt, David Norris, and Stephen’s parents file a private case against them. “The summary has come to an end.”