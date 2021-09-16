Everything I wish someone had told me when I first moved to Liverpool as a fresher.

Freshers will be held every night next week, which is my favorite time of the year.

Unfortunately, I won’t be a student for the first time in four years, therefore I won’t be able to take advantage of drink specials or particularly planned events.

However, with the benefit of hindsight and understanding, there are a few things I wish someone had told me before going across the country to begin education.

I envy you if you’re a fresher, but here’s a list of things I wish someone had told me when I was a fresher.

Don’t get me wrong: three floors of pulsating music on a Wednesday night is hard to beat for blowing off some midweek steam, but a change of scenery never hurts.

While Concert Square may appear to be the most obvious location for dancing the night away, you should also consider Victoria Street, Stanley Street, and even Mathew Street.

You never know, you may discover a new favorite spot.

With everything Liverpool has to offer, it’s no surprise that students are everywhere.

As a result, there’s no assurance that the folks you’ll spend the most time with over the following few years will be your flatmates from the start.

That’s OK.

However, it’s as vital to accept as many invitations as possible in the first week, even if they’re for activities you wouldn’t normally attend.

You’ll meet more people this way, and you’ll remember that everyone is going through the same thing you are.

Do as I say, not as I do, because I am not the ideal role model to follow – I have been known to leave my bed while the alarms were wailing on numerous occasions.

Fire drills are popular in university halls, especially when they occur at inconvenient times, so always be prepared.

Aside from earning some money, working part-time while studying opens up other possibilities.

Coworkers normally become friends after a short time, and I wouldn’t have been able to stay in my favorite city for the summer if it hadn’t been for my company providing me a full-time employment when I ended the academic year.

Finding a job as a ‘graduate’ in the. “The summary has come to an end.”