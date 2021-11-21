Everything Brendan Rodgers, the former Liverpool manager, has said regarding the Manchester United job.

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is one of the early favorites to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United manager.

Following a record of one win in their past seven league games, United revealed on Sunday that they had parted ways with the Norwegian boss.

Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, has previously been connected with taking over at Old Trafford from Solskjaer, although he has reacted angrily when asked about the speculation.

After Leicester’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday, he was questioned if the rumours surrounding him were to blame for the team’s poor performance.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, It’s something that wasn’t real, as I indicated last week. I discussed it with the guys. “That has nothing to do with it,” Rodgers stated emphatically.

His comments were made before Solskjaer was fired, but the former Reds manager has remained steadfast in his support for the Foxes.

When asked about the United rumors during his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Rodgers called them “disrespectful” and “not true.”

“First and foremost, asking the subject when the club has a management in place is quite insulting,” says.

“Secondly, because it isn’t real, I can’t comment on it.”

“It gives me great pleasure to be here at Leicester City.” The only thing on my mind right now is Chelsea and how I’m going to prepare for her.

“It’s irritating for my fans and my players, but from a personal standpoint, it’s something that exists in today’s game but that I have no interest in.”

Leicester, like Liverpool, contributed to increasing the pressure on Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Rodgers’ team had won 4-2 at the King Power the previous weekend, prior to the Reds’ historic 5-0 victory.

Last season, the 48-year-old led Leicester to two fifth-place finishes and the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

As a result, Rodgers insists he is unconcerned by the conjecture, claiming that there is “always a link” implying that Leicester’s prize assets could be on the move.

When asked about it, he remarked, “I don’t even think about it – and that’s the harsh honesty.” “The summary has come to an end.”